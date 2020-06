O'HARA, Patrick John May 27, 1947 - June 22, 2020 Passing away at the age of 73, Pat is survived by his loving wife and partner Joyce; daughters Alesha and Sarah; grandchildren Justin, Jacob, Caden, Tessa, and Ava; great-grandchildren Hunter and Bentley. Grandpa Pat to Ayden, Kylie, and Blake (Shauna and Dennis); Olivia, Lucas, and Gavin (Cam and Christina). Pat is also survived by Joyce's mom "Grandma" and dog Violet. He is predeceased by his parents, son, and brother. Pat was a friend to many and had a special bond with his "brothers". I will cherish and love you forever, my dear Patrick. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later time. For now, raise a glass to an upstanding man. Thank you to the staff at Victoria hospice for caring for Pat. Please consider making a donation in Pat's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the BC Cancer Agency, or the BCSPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com