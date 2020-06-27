O'HARA, Patrick John May 27, 1947 - June 22, 2020 Passing away at the age of 73, Pat is survived by his loving wife and partner Joyce; daughters Alesha and Sarah; grandchildren Justin, Jacob, Caden, Tessa, and Ava; great-grandchildren Hunter and Bentley. Grandpa Pat to Ayden, Kylie, and Blake (Shauna and Dennis); Olivia, Lucas, and Gavin (Cam and Christina). Pat is also survived by Joyce's mom "Grandma" and dog Violet. He is predeceased by his parents, son, and brother. Pat was a friend to many and had a special bond with his "brothers". I will cherish and love you forever, my dear Patrick. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later time. For now, raise a glass to an upstanding man. Thank you to the staff at Victoria hospice for caring for Pat. Please consider making a donation in Pat's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the BC Cancer Agency, or the BCSPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.