LEE, Patrick April 1966 - March 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of my dear son Patrick Lee, who passed away from heart problems. He is survived by his loving family and will be greatly missed by all. Patrick is pre-deceased by his oldest son, Ryan; and his father Peter. Pat had an infectious laugh and an amazing sense of humour. He also had a kindness that was truly unrivalled, finding time and compassion for everyone. He leaves behind his mother Joyce; sisters Lashia, Kimberly, Deanna, and Linda; as well as his sons, Charles and Anthony. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and many friends. There will be a celebration of life at Sands Funeral Home at 1803 Quadra Street, Monday, April 8th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers" please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Victoria BC.





