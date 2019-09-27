Patrick Michael Chipps

Obituary

CHIPPS, Patrick Michael July 01, 1968 (Victoria, BC) September 23, 2019 (Sooke, BC) He is survived & will be missed by Clayton (Dona) Gunn, Chantal (Adam) Gunn, Keagan Gilbertson; grandchildren Parker & Lileigh: siblings Gerald, Sharon (Donny) Jay, Russ (Laurie), Ben (Suzanne), Stan Jr.; along with many other relatives & friends. With a genuine love of the sea & people Mike spent 30 years at Cheanuh Marina & leaves many wonderful memories of his wicked sense of humour, his selfless nature while he lived life with the hammer down. "Tight lines & calm seas" Both Prayer Service 7pm Sept. 30 & Funeral service 9am Oct. 1 at Beecher Bay Longhouse. Interment @ 11am Oct 1 at Hatley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
