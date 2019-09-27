Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Michael Chipps. View Sign Obituary

CHIPPS, Patrick Michael July 01, 1968 (Victoria, BC) September 23, 2019 (Sooke, BC) He is survived & will be missed by Clayton (Dona) Gunn, Chantal (Adam) Gunn, Keagan Gilbertson; grandchildren Parker & Lileigh: siblings Gerald, Sharon (Donny) Jay, Russ (Laurie), Ben (Suzanne), Stan Jr.; along with many other relatives & friends. With a genuine love of the sea & people Mike spent 30 years at Cheanuh Marina & leaves many wonderful memories of his wicked sense of humour, his selfless nature while he lived life with the hammer down. "Tight lines & calm seas" Both Prayer Service 7pm Sept. 30 & Funeral service 9am Oct. 1 at Beecher Bay Longhouse. Interment @ 11am Oct 1 at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019

