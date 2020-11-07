1/1
Paul A. CAIN
June 13, 1963 - November 03, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Paul fought valiantly against cancer and passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday Nov 3, 2020.

Paul was a well respected Saanich Police Officer, and in retirement worked at the BC Legislature. He was born to Yolande Quesnel and Vince Cain in Ottawa, Ontario. Paul is survived by his wife Paula, sons Taylor (Kelsey), Trevor, Matthew and daughter Ainslie. Also missing Paul are his brother, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends.

Paul will be forever missed deeply, but his legacy of love, laughter, fairness will live on in his children.

Private service by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed with details on family facebook.

We would appreciate donations to Camp Imadene, Mesachie Lake, BC in honour of Paul. Thank you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved