Our beloved Paul fought valiantly against cancer and passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday Nov 3, 2020.



Paul was a well respected Saanich Police Officer, and in retirement worked at the BC Legislature. He was born to Yolande Quesnel and Vince Cain in Ottawa, Ontario. Paul is survived by his wife Paula, sons Taylor (Kelsey), Trevor, Matthew and daughter Ainslie. Also missing Paul are his brother, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends.



Paul will be forever missed deeply, but his legacy of love, laughter, fairness will live on in his children.



Private service by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed with details on family facebook.



We would appreciate donations to Camp Imadene, Mesachie Lake, BC in honour of Paul. Thank you.



