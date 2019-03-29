HICKMAN, Paul May 1, 1932 - March 20, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Hickman. Paul was born on 1st May 1932 in Dudley, Worcestershire, England. Paul will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and faithful Salvationist. The family moved to Victoria in 1985. They attended the Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Church. Paul and Brenda owned and operated Oak Bay Hardware store and were privileged to be part of the Oak Bay community for twenty-five years. Paul passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife Brenda, sons Kevin (Arlene) and Stephen (Jamine), grandsons Enzo, Diego and Cameron, brother Don, sister-in-law Edith, brother-in-law Derrick, nephews Jeffrey, David (Laura), Peter (Ruth), and great nephews and nieces Sebastian, Levi, Vivian, Arianna, Lily, Oakley and Malcolm. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Irene, and brother Godfrey. We are so grateful to our family and friends for their love and support during these difficult years. We thank the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Oak Bay Lodge for the wonderful care Paul received. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Church 4030 Douglas Street (at Mackenzie) on Saturday, 30th March 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Church or the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019