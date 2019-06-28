With great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Frank Brown in Victoria, BC. After a long battle against cancer he went peacefully in the company of those who loved him. He is survived by his son David (Mariska), his daughters Sabrina (Joshua), Gina (Blue) and Jennifer (Oliver), and his grandchildren Matthew, Amelia, Evelyn, Joseph, Abigail, and Jareth. The family would like to thank all of the amazing public health services in Victoria. Please join us at a Celebration of Life July 6, 1pm at Langford Royal Canadian Legion, 761 Station Ave.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 28 to June 30, 2019