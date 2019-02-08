Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul DESROCHERS. View Sign

DESROCHERS, Paul January 1, 1933 - January 27, 2019 With great sadness, we must announce that Paul Desrochers has passed. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Donna, his step-son Scott McCulloch, as well as his brother and parents in Quebec. He will always be missed by his family in Quebec, his step-children Brenda McCulloch (Bob), Doug McCulloch (Gerry), Cheryl Haire (Cliff), all of his step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren, and his friends, especially Doreen Gullander. At his request there will be no service, just a small family gathering.





DESROCHERS, Paul January 1, 1933 - January 27, 2019 With great sadness, we must announce that Paul Desrochers has passed. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Donna, his step-son Scott McCulloch, as well as his brother and parents in Quebec. He will always be missed by his family in Quebec, his step-children Brenda McCulloch (Bob), Doug McCulloch (Gerry), Cheryl Haire (Cliff), all of his step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren, and his friends, especially Doreen Gullander. At his request there will be no service, just a small family gathering. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close