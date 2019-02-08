DESROCHERS, Paul January 1, 1933 - January 27, 2019 With great sadness, we must announce that Paul Desrochers has passed. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Donna, his step-son Scott McCulloch, as well as his brother and parents in Quebec. He will always be missed by his family in Quebec, his step-children Brenda McCulloch (Bob), Doug McCulloch (Gerry), Cheryl Haire (Cliff), all of his step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren, and his friends, especially Doreen Gullander. At his request there will be no service, just a small family gathering.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019