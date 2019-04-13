Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D.K. QC Fraser. View Sign

FRASER, Paul D.K. QC With love and gratitude for his presence in our lives, the family of Paul Fraser mourn his passing on Friday, March 29th, 2019. Paul is survived by his wife Robin and their two daughters, Jacqueline and Genevieve; his first wife, Georgene and their children: Catherine, her husband Bruce and daughter Georgia; John, his wife Maia and daughters Halliday and Anna; and Susan, her husband Simon, and their sons Fraser and James; and by his sister, Heather, her husband Richard, and their children and grandchildren. Born in 1941 in Winnipeg, Paul was raised by his beloved mother, Charlotte, who was a Registered Nurse. Paul contracted polio in the epidemic that swept Winnipeg in the early 50s and spent many months convalescing, an experience which contributed to his compassion for friends undergoing health crises. Ever the pragmatist, Charlotte also used this time to enroll Paul in acting and elocution lessons. Paul did so well that he would eventually become a CBC news reader, among the youngest in Canada, to help pay for his education. Little did she know that later in life he would sit on the Board of CBC. Paul was eventually lured to the west coast by his Uncle Murray. He saw the magic of this place and knew his future lay here. So, after graduating from United College (now the University of Winnipeg), Paul attended UBC law school and went on to practise law in British Columbia for 50 years. By many accounts, Paul was an accomplished lawyer. But this is not how his family knew him. To us, Paul was quite simply the funniest and most generous person. He was a magnet of happiness. He was the Dad at every practice, every recital, every game, every time it mattered. He was the Dad who collected tickets for his daughter's choir performance. He was the Dad who stood in the hockey net taking endless shots from his son. He was the Dad who all his children's friends adored. Paul was also an adventurous soul, though he hated camping. Despite running a law firm, raising children and contributing to many causes, Paul also found time to race whippets. Son of Emerson, or 'Sonny', went on to become North American champion and a great pet. Paul eventually graduated to larger animals, and raced horses for a while at Hastings Park - with much less success, but just as much fun. A massive fan of baseball, football and hockey, Paul loved to ski, play tennis, had a brief and hilarious dalliance with windsurfing and, in later life, discovered golf. Although his ability was impaired by an accident which badly damaged his knee, he was very proud of his hole-in-one trophy. Paul travelled widely, and among his favourite places were Maui (where his mother lived for 18 years), the Oregon coast, the top of the Green Chair and Salt Spring. Paul had a legion of good friends and colleagues. And nothing pleased him more than to connect at the dining table with those dear to him, sharing an abundance of good food and wine, and fellowship. He was the greatest storyteller and made us all laugh until his last days. Paul tried to make a difference in his life for those less fortunate. He made everyone feel special and that they mattered. His generosity of spirit and his understanding of the human condition are his legacy. He was a strong supporter of Our Place, and would be grateful for donations to this wonderful organization made in his name. You can find them at





Our family is also very grateful to those at Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Paul and the support they gave us all. Celebration of Life to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria B.C. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

