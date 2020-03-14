DOWLER, Paul 1942 - 2020 Passed away peacefully after battling cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 77. He leaves behind his dear wife of 33 years Irene; sons Jeff (Edith) and Mark (Janna), step-children Debbie (Brian May), Donna Armstrong, Bonnie Bouclair and Arnold Brenton. Loving grandpa to 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother George (Pam) and sister Evelyn (Perry). He will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Memorial service to be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sands Funeral Home-Colwood, 317 Goldstream Ave. with a reception to follow. In memory of Paul please consider donating blood to Canadian Blood Services or make a financial donation to either the BC Cancer Foundation or Canadian Blood Services. To sign the book of condolence please go to www.sandsfuneral.com/colwood
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020