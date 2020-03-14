Paul Dowler (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Dowler.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
View Map
Obituary

DOWLER, Paul 1942 - 2020 Passed away peacefully after battling cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 77. He leaves behind his dear wife of 33 years Irene; sons Jeff (Edith) and Mark (Janna), step-children Debbie (Brian May), Donna Armstrong, Bonnie Bouclair and Arnold Brenton. Loving grandpa to 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother George (Pam) and sister Evelyn (Perry). He will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Memorial service to be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sands Funeral Home-Colwood, 317 Goldstream Ave. with a reception to follow. In memory of Paul please consider donating blood to Canadian Blood Services or make a financial donation to either the BC Cancer Foundation or Canadian Blood Services. To sign the book of condolence please go to www.sandsfuneral.com/colwood
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.