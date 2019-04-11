TAYLOR, Paul Elliot (BA) April 19, 1989 - July 24, 2015 Happy 30th Birthday our beautiful son & brother. It's been 1361 days since you've been gone. There is no respite from our grief and sadness at your absence. A cornerstone of our family is gone and our hearts remain heavy with the loss. We honour you on your birthday and think of you every day. Never Forgotten, Dad, Mom & Madison Visit Paul's Memorial page and please leave a message.
