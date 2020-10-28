February 3, 1947 (Oxford, England) -
October 26, 2020 (Victoria, BC).
On the day of his choosing, Paul Jarman died peacefully, with Ruth Wittenberg by his side.
Paul died in Victoria, BC, and is survived by his best friend, partner and wife of 40 years, Ruth Wittenberg. Paul is also survived by 5 brothers and sisters: Peter Jarman (Cheryl), Maria Jarman (Bob Warshawski), Mark Jarman, Martin Jarman (Kathleen Crowe), and Clare Jarman (Rick Bremner), cousins Judy Craymer and Jonathan Craymer in England, as well as many nieces, and nephews and their children who will remember him for his interest in their lives and his sense of fun.
Paul graduated from the University of Alberta for both his undergraduate degree and law degree. He moved to Victoria from Edmonton in 1975, where he articled and shortly thereafter joined the Legal Services Branch of the Ministry of Attorney General. Paul practiced law for the Ministry of Attorney General for 35 enjoyable years, until his retirement in 2011. Paul and Ruth had a very happy and active life together.
Shortly after retirement in 2011, Paul was diagnosed with Myeolodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) bone marrow cancer but still enjoyed life with Ruth, friends and family. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late September of this year.
Paul was a generous, intelligent, courageous person possessed of an independent mind and a very sharp wit. As MDS eroded his physical capacity he still managed to travel to Russia, South America, Asia and Europe, and was an early adopter of an electric bike. He adapted and adjusted without complaint and remained focused on quality of life. When he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer his spirit never wavered and he made decisions about the end of his life with courage and determination.
Paul's wishes were clear, and so there will be no service or memorial.
Special thanks to long time family physician Dr. David MacNaughton, and the nurses in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided professional and compassionate care for Paul through over 70 blood transfusions over 6 years.
Ways to remember Paul: become a regular blood donor, donate to the Cat Rescue Society (www.victoriacatrescue.com
), the Victoria Humane Society (www.victoriahumanesociety.com
), or a charity of your choice.