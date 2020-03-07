Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Henri LeBlond. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

LeBLOND, Paul Henri December 30, 1938 - February 8, 2020 Surrounded by his family, Paul passed away peacefully at home at age 81. Paul was born in Quebec City and grew up in Chicoutimi. His curiosity and love of learning led him into science, earning his undergraduate degrees at Laval and McGill Universities. Paul married Josee Michaud in 1963, moved to B.C. where they raised 3 children. He gained his doctoral degree at the University of B.C., holding joint appointments in both Physics and Oceanography Depts. for over 30 years. He was a much-loved teacher, and became a well-known expert in ocean dynamics. He co-authored the textbook "Waves in the Ocean" with Lawrence Mysak. He was honoured with many prestigious awards and made major contributions to many scientific organizations. Paul's love of discovery led to investigating unidentified marine mammals such as Cadborosaurus or 'Caddy,' sighted many times off the B.C. coast. He co-founded the International Society of Cryptozoology and the B.C. Scientific Cryptozoology Club, and co-authored 2 books "Cadborosaurus: Survivor of the Deep" with Ed Bousfield, and "Discovering Cadborosaurus" with John Kirk and Jason Walton. In 1990 Paul and his second wife, Annette Shaw, moved to Galiano Island where he became an active and valued member of the community, working for many local organizations. He was generous, practical, wise, funny, and expressed his zest for life in all he did. Paul was predeceased by his parents Sylvio and Jeanne, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Annette; his children: Michel, Philippe and Anne (Fred Delgiglio); stepdaughter Jenny Breukelman; grandchildren Mikayla, Nina, Cody and Tia; his brother Pierre (Michele); his nephew and nieces; and his first wife Josee (Boyd). The family is profoundly grateful to Dr. Erin Carlson and Galiano Health Centre for their great care. Donations to Galiano Health Care Society, 908 Burrill Rd, Galiano Island, VON 1PO, or at







LeBLOND, Paul Henri December 30, 1938 - February 8, 2020 Surrounded by his family, Paul passed away peacefully at home at age 81. Paul was born in Quebec City and grew up in Chicoutimi. His curiosity and love of learning led him into science, earning his undergraduate degrees at Laval and McGill Universities. Paul married Josee Michaud in 1963, moved to B.C. where they raised 3 children. He gained his doctoral degree at the University of B.C., holding joint appointments in both Physics and Oceanography Depts. for over 30 years. He was a much-loved teacher, and became a well-known expert in ocean dynamics. He co-authored the textbook "Waves in the Ocean" with Lawrence Mysak. He was honoured with many prestigious awards and made major contributions to many scientific organizations. Paul's love of discovery led to investigating unidentified marine mammals such as Cadborosaurus or 'Caddy,' sighted many times off the B.C. coast. He co-founded the International Society of Cryptozoology and the B.C. Scientific Cryptozoology Club, and co-authored 2 books "Cadborosaurus: Survivor of the Deep" with Ed Bousfield, and "Discovering Cadborosaurus" with John Kirk and Jason Walton. In 1990 Paul and his second wife, Annette Shaw, moved to Galiano Island where he became an active and valued member of the community, working for many local organizations. He was generous, practical, wise, funny, and expressed his zest for life in all he did. Paul was predeceased by his parents Sylvio and Jeanne, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Annette; his children: Michel, Philippe and Anne (Fred Delgiglio); stepdaughter Jenny Breukelman; grandchildren Mikayla, Nina, Cody and Tia; his brother Pierre (Michele); his nephew and nieces; and his first wife Josee (Boyd). The family is profoundly grateful to Dr. Erin Carlson and Galiano Health Centre for their great care. Donations to Galiano Health Care Society, 908 Burrill Rd, Galiano Island, VON 1PO, or at www.galianohealth.org. To leave a condolence please go to www.earthsoption.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close