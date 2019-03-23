HICKMAN, Paul May 1, 1932 - March 20, 2019 It is with deep sadness that I announce the death of my husband, Paul. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Church, 4030 Douglas Street at McKenzie on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019