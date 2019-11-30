SEMBALIUK, Paul Maxym July 2, 1929 - November 26, 2019 A Prayer Service will be held in Edmonton, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Rite on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 10951 107 St. A Commemorative Service will be held in Victoria in January 2020. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to the Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society: 8820-112 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2P8 or St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 616 Normanton Court, Victoria BC V8S 5H7. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019