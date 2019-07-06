Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

Paul Morrison Watson (May 31, 1946 - June 28, 2019)



Predeceased by his parents Arthur Morrison Watson and Mary Patricia Maddigan, his aunt Marjorie Maddigan, his sister-in-law Connie Watson. He is survived by his former wife, Sylvia Louise Blenkin, their children Nicole Blenkin Cuzner (Davide Cuzner) and Daniel Blenkin Watson, grandsons Grayson and Calvin Cuzner, Sean Cuzner, Devon Cuzner, Linnea Cuzner and brothers Neil Watson and Bruce Watson .



Paul's father, Arthur was RCAF, a fighter pilot in WWII, and shot down April 3, 1943, ending up in a German prisoner of war camp, Stalag Luft III, from which the Great Escape was conducted. He and Mary were married on his return to Canada upon release from prison camp and months in a British hospital after the end of the war. Paul was born in Vancouver, and shortly afterward the family moved to Victoria, where Art opened Watson's Driving School. When Paul was 16, his father passed away, and Paul stepped in along with his mother to continue to coach new drivers and teach a driving class at Camosun College until the business was sold.



Paul attended University of Victoria and supported himself by booking rock bands to perform in town and at UVic. He spent a year in Tokyo, Japan with his soon-to-be wife Sylvia Blenkin on an exchange scholarship between University of Victoria and Keio University in Tokyo. Upon return to Canada he promptly set about opening a nightclub, The Brown Jug. A year after opening, he and his partner purchased the British Public Schools Club, aka The Jokers Club. This was a facility dating back to prohibition days in British Columbia. Paul then began his long career in land development. Now living at Shawnigan Lake, he began with buying and flipping waterfront property. Next came the construction of The Whippletree Inn, a large log construction consisting of a restaurant and bar at Whippletree Junction, south of Duncan. Within a few years he had traded his ownership for an interest in Tracker Audio Labs.



Soon Paul and his family had moved back to Victoria, and some of the Tracker products were being manufactured in his James Bay house basement. Tracker closed and the company became TAL Developments. Paul's continuing land development career was conducted through that company. There were several small apartment buildings in Victoria bought, renovated and sold, before he fixed his eyes on Honeymoon Bay.



TAL bought the town of Honeymoon Bay on Lake Cowichan. The purchase included dozens of houses, the water dam, school, church, gas station, pub, general store, office building, and land-sort yard on the shores of the lake. Many people have benefited from his administration of that property. Other developments included land on Salt Spring Island, and Point Ideal on Cowichan Lake. He travelled to Mexico more than 20 times and would have spent half of every year there if his health had not prevented it. His social time was spent in pubs chatting up the other occupants. Paul was a creative, ambitious and brilliant developer and land project manager.



Celebration of Life to be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 pm. Contact can be made to the family at

