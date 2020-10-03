Paul passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He loved sports, fishing, animal stories, cribbage, and scratching “scratchies”, but most of all he loved his family. He had a heart of gold and was known as “Poppy” by all of his favourite people. Paul was a true provider – we all have the tarps, blankets, flashlights, hoodies, and bungee cords to prove it – Cabela’s has lost its best customer! Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Phyllis, and granddaughter, Sheena. Dad will be deeply missed by his children, Jody (Mark), Kim, Kelly (Dennis), Mike (Tracey), his grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Niki (Gord), Taylor, Clinton (Hannah), Reed, Connor (Jade), Rileigh (Kelly), Fraser, Jesse, Ashley, Bravyn, and great grandchildren, Hailey, Cole, Max, Cooper, Casey, Ryker, Dominic, Charlie, Bruno, Harrison, and Rhys. Paul was an only child but had a true friend whom he referred to as his “younger brother, Garry” who too will miss Paul, dearly. Paul’s faithful companion Sam never left his side, day or night. In our hearts we know Dad is now with Mom watching over us from their “farm in the sky”.



Due to COVID, memorial options pending.



