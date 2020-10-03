1/1
Paul Randolph SIMPSON
January 05, 1936 - September 24, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He loved sports, fishing, animal stories, cribbage, and scratching “scratchies”, but most of all he loved his family. He had a heart of gold and was known as “Poppy” by all of his favourite people. Paul was a true provider – we all have the tarps, blankets, flashlights, hoodies, and bungee cords to prove it – Cabela’s has lost its best customer! Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Phyllis, and granddaughter, Sheena. Dad will be deeply missed by his children, Jody (Mark), Kim, Kelly (Dennis), Mike (Tracey), his grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Niki (Gord), Taylor, Clinton (Hannah), Reed, Connor (Jade), Rileigh (Kelly), Fraser, Jesse, Ashley, Bravyn, and great grandchildren, Hailey, Cole, Max, Cooper, Casey, Ryker, Dominic, Charlie, Bruno, Harrison, and Rhys. Paul was an only child but had a true friend whom he referred to as his “younger brother, Garry” who too will miss Paul, dearly. Paul’s faithful companion Sam never left his side, day or night. In our hearts we know Dad is now with Mom watching over us from their “farm in the sky”.

Due to COVID, memorial options pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved