SPENCER, Paul Richard Nathan 1976 - 2019 "My dear precious Paul" passed away suddenly on Friday, September 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Angela Spencer; sister, Sarah Spencer; nephew, Judah Spencer; nieces, Mianna and Shea Spencer, Godmother, Valerie Taylor and Godson, Zachary Rowbotham. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, Victoria on Friday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am followed by refreshments in the Church Hall. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, a donation in Paul's memory may be made directly to the BC Schizophrenia Society, 941 Kings Road, Victoria BC V8T 1W7 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2019