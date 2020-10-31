1/
Paulette Smith
May 21, 1951 - October 25, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paulette on October 25, 2020. Paulette was born in Davidson, Saskatchewan on May 21, 1951. She spent nearly 50 years married to her soulmate, Clyde, and they raised a loving family together in Victoria, BC. She spent 25 years with her work family at Canterbury Coffee.

Family was the most important thing to Paulette. She dedicated her life to her family, and her love for each member was limitless. Her kindness and thoughtfulness was evident in how she opened her home to everyone. Her infectious laugh will forever be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience it.

Paulette was predeceased by her parents Charlie and Marie MacQueen, and sister Joy (Hewlett). She is survived by her husband Clyde; son Travis; daughter and son-in-law Janai and Marcello Scigliano; brother Jim (Linda) MacQueen; brother-in-law Don (Cherie) Hewlett; granddaughter Siena, who was the light of her life; niece Kyla (Jake) and nephews Adam (Lacey) and Cody; best friend Judy (John) Penner and family; and many close friends whom she would call family. A private celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
