Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Levesque. View Sign

LEVESQUE, Pauline (nee Hurley) It's with great sadness our family announces the passing of Pauline on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at her home in Victoria surrounded by her loved ones, after a short but brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on February 8th, 1951, in Badger, Newfoundland and was very proud to be one of 17 children of Sylvester and Maude Hurley (predeceased). She is survived by her husband, Brian Mason; former husband, Frank and son, Derek Porter; daughter-in-law, Caren Porter; grandchildren, Cole, Madison, and Kayla Porter and Kelela Groulx; sisters, Isabel Hayes, Theresa Newman, and Marion Paul; brothers, Terry, Tony and Frank Hurley and Jarrod McKenna; stepdaughter, Cheryl Mason (Groulx) and stepson, Michael Mason and her countless nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by her brothers, Jack, Bruce, Justin, Brendan, Paul, Joseph and Gerard Hurley. Pauline was well known for her endless energy and passion for business. It was often said that when she walked in a room, she would light it up with her incredible spirit. Over her many years, she had several rewarding careers. Starting out in sales and accounting with many well-known companies her entrepreneurial spirit and drive eventually led her to follow her dreams and take the bold and unwavering leap to becoming her own boss, starting and establishing many successful businesses. Her most recent passions led her into real estate and becoming an independent Community Health Care Worker, were she truly loved giving of herself to the elderly and disabled. She has always had a huge heart, often putting the needs of others ahead of her own. May she forever rest in peace, knowing that she is loved and missed by so many. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank-you to all the Doctors and Nurses at both hospice and home care for their compassionate care and kindness and especially to Pauline's niece, RN Michelle Paul for her loving care and support! A Celebration of Life will be held at Pauline's home, 1154 Nature Park Place, Victoria, BC, V9B 0S6, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society and the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at







LEVESQUE, Pauline (nee Hurley) It's with great sadness our family announces the passing of Pauline on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at her home in Victoria surrounded by her loved ones, after a short but brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on February 8th, 1951, in Badger, Newfoundland and was very proud to be one of 17 children of Sylvester and Maude Hurley (predeceased). She is survived by her husband, Brian Mason; former husband, Frank and son, Derek Porter; daughter-in-law, Caren Porter; grandchildren, Cole, Madison, and Kayla Porter and Kelela Groulx; sisters, Isabel Hayes, Theresa Newman, and Marion Paul; brothers, Terry, Tony and Frank Hurley and Jarrod McKenna; stepdaughter, Cheryl Mason (Groulx) and stepson, Michael Mason and her countless nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by her brothers, Jack, Bruce, Justin, Brendan, Paul, Joseph and Gerard Hurley. Pauline was well known for her endless energy and passion for business. It was often said that when she walked in a room, she would light it up with her incredible spirit. Over her many years, she had several rewarding careers. Starting out in sales and accounting with many well-known companies her entrepreneurial spirit and drive eventually led her to follow her dreams and take the bold and unwavering leap to becoming her own boss, starting and establishing many successful businesses. Her most recent passions led her into real estate and becoming an independent Community Health Care Worker, were she truly loved giving of herself to the elderly and disabled. She has always had a huge heart, often putting the needs of others ahead of her own. May she forever rest in peace, knowing that she is loved and missed by so many. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank-you to all the Doctors and Nurses at both hospice and home care for their compassionate care and kindness and especially to Pauline's niece, RN Michelle Paul for her loving care and support! A Celebration of Life will be held at Pauline's home, 1154 Nature Park Place, Victoria, BC, V9B 0S6, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society and the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close