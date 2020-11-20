1/1
Pauline (TYTULA) POITRAS
April 15, 1933 - October 02, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Poitras, a beautiful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, neighbour and friend.

Pauline was predeceased by her parents Kazio and Anna (Kmet) Tytula and siblings Mary, Nellie and Mike.

Pauline was born and raised on a farm in Canora, SK. She moved to Alberta to attend college. She met Lawrence (Larry) in Calgary and they married in 1957. Later they moved to the west coast to New Westminster BC and finally settled in Victoria. They had five children: Doug, Laurel, Ron (Catherine), Carol and Colleen (Matthew), nine grandchildren (Tricia, Kristin, Greg, Kelsey, Cole, Jacob, Nicholas, Blythe, Grace), five great-grandchildren (Landen, Kaiyah, Paxton, Macoy, Anistyn) and son-in-law Todd. Her family was her absolute pride and joy.

"Nana was the kindest of all people and gave more love than anyone. She generously filled our stomachs with amazing meals and treats for many years and continued to fill our hearts with love long after she stopped baking."

Pauline worked for the provincial government while raising her family. She was her kids'-and later, grandkids' - number 1 fan, never missing one of their lacrosse, hockey, basketball or softball games, school or music concerts.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with family and friends. Pauline always loved a good book, a hot cup of coffee, a visit with a friend and a walk near the ocean.

She and her devoted husband Larry spent the last years on many long drives and time by each others' side. She appreciated the beauty of an eagle circling overhead or a tulip Larry grew and brought to brighten her day. Thank you to the Kiwanis Pavilion for providing safety and care over the past years.

At Pauline's request, there will not be a funeral. Thanks to all who have sent cards and flowers. A family celebration of life will take place when it's safe to do so.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
