BALDOCK (WHITEHEAD), Pearl 1927 - 2019 Pearl passed away peacefully January 2019 at the age of 91 at the Lodge at Broadmead with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. Predeceased by her first husband Eric and second husband Frank, brother Alec and sisters Kate, Rose, Anna, and grandson Garrett. Survived by immediate family, sister Olga and brother Walter, daughters Louise, and Linda (Gary), son Larry (Cathy); grandchildren Andrea (Rob), Christopher (Brittnay), Aaron (Logan), Toman, Yun Wah; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Kendyl, Ireland, Avry, Paige and Blair and many nieces and nephews. Survived by Frank's son, Robert (Lynette); grandchildren, Llana, David and Karen; great-grandchildren Lauren and Sidney. Pearl was very proud of all her family. Born in Myrnam, Alberta. Pearl was part of a family of 7 children of Ukrainian immigrant parents who homesteaded on an Alberta farm. Pearl was very active in the United Church teaching Sunday school, youth groups and summer camps. Her home was always open to the neighborhood youth, musical friends and church groups. Pearl will be remembered for her independence, intelligence and selfless desire to put others needs before her own. She was a competent seamstress, crafts person, gardener and rock wall builder. Pearl will be missed but never forgotten and will always live on in our memories. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, support of the Alzheimer Society of BC or The Lodge at Broadmead would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at





4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244

