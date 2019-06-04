Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Brown. View Sign Obituary

The family of Pearl Isabel Brown announce the passing of their wonderful mother.



Pearl was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to her newly emigrated Norwegian parents Hagbert and Borghild Braaten. Her tight-knit family included 4 brothers, in whose midst she was remembered as being fully capable of 'holding her own' - a trait which would distinguish and support her throughout her life.



Like others of her time, Mom's young life was shaped by the consequences of economic collapse and two world wars; including the loss of her beloved first husband Bill O'Dell, who died serving in France. With her young daughter Patricia from this marriage, Mom would later marry her second wonderful husband Hal Brown; completing their family with 4 children.



While Mom graduated from secretarial school, it was her extensive musical training that brought her the greatest life satisfaction. She thrived as a pianist, organist, soloist and church choir director. As we her children grew to realize, our Mom excelled at almost everything she undertook. She was attractive, articulate, gracious and genuinely interested in others. Her complaints she kept to herself. "There's no use crying over spilt milk". She also possessed a wickedly wry sense of humour, admittedly enjoying her own jokes the most. She and our Dad were firmly committed to creating a peaceful and loving household. With a large measure of good luck and effort, they succeeded. More often, the duty to maintain law and order fell to Mom, who managed with firmness, fairness and an economy of words to keep the ship unswervingly on course. For this, we share deep gratitude, and find It no surprise that Mom has earned the respect and affection of many others who have known her over a century of living.



Pearl is survived by her children Patricia Black/Mike; Daphne Williams/Brian; Dean Brown/Janine; Mark Brown/Linda; her grandchildren Fraser Black/Doug Ennals, Cameron Black/Maggie, Leith Williams, Eric Williams, Daniel, Justin, Nicolas, Julianne and Melissa Brown, and 5 great-grandchildren.



Finally, the story of Pearl's life cannot conclude without mention of her 'Broadmead Lodge Family'; with whom she has spent the last 10 years. Caregivers and staff from every department have enveloped mom in the most extraordinary cocoon of kindness, affection, and outstanding care. A gift beyond measure to us her family. These people are truly earth angels.



If desired, those wishing to make a donation in Mom's name may do so to The Broadmead Care Society.

