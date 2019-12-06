WILTON, Pearl Edith November 10, 1924 - November 28, 2019 Pearl passed away peacefully at the Heights care home. She was born Pearl Squires in Calgary, Alberta. Pearl moved to Whitehorse, Yukon in the late Fifties where she worked for Indian Affairs and the White Pass and Yukon Railway as an accountant before buying a taxi business and running it until the 1970's, before retiring south to Victoria, BC. She joined and became an active member of the Victoria Army and Navy club where she made many friends. Pearl had many memories and tales to tell of her years in the north. Predeceased by her husband Jack Edgar Wilton, her son George Barker, daughters Patricia Parks and Kluane Paddle. Survived by her son Jack Gordon Barker, daughter-in-law Adrienne, grandsons Carlton Paddle, Terry Wilburn, Steven Barker, Douglas Barker, Darel Barker, granddaughter Darelen Barker, great-granddaughters Brandy Barker, Lydia Paddle, and great-grandsons Darcy Barker and Justin Barker Thanks to the staff and management of The Heights at Mount View for their kindness, support and loving care of Pearl over her last years. There will be no Memorial Service by request
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019