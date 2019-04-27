Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl V. JONES. View Sign Obituary

Sadly on April 18, 2019 Pearl passed away in Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria.



She was born in Manitoba in 1919. Predeceased by her loving husband Ellis, & siblings Raymond McDonald and Grace Penney. She is survived by her two sons Larry (Bev) & Douglas,grandchildren Shelley (Mike) & Greg (Holly), great-grandsons Dylan, Jacob, & Matthew and many nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to thank her friends and staff at the Kensington, where she lived for the past 10 years, for their kindness, help and concerns, "The Beacon Gals" for their home support, & our special appreciation to the Doctors and Staff caring for her at R.J.H. for their compassion and support.



She will be greatly missed by both her family & friends.



By her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

