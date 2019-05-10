Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Annetta Helen Powers. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

POWERS, Peggy Annetta Helen Passed away peacefully and on her own terms on 6 May 2019 at the age of 83 years, surrounded by love. She is remembered by her loving family: 3 sons David Zryd (Nancy Wilmot), Michael Zryd (Tess Takahashi), and Bob Zryd (Sally Cowan), 2 sisters Pat Calveley (George) and Fran Talbot and close cousin Frank Misurka (Ann), 4 grandchildren (Jonah, Annie, Will, Adrian), and numerous other relatives and friends. She was widowed at 21 when her first husband, Ron Taylor, a bush pilot and father to David, was killed in a plane crash. Peg was a forthright independent spirit. A Winnipeg girl, she started her family in Churchill, MN, and lived in Nova Scotia, Calgary (proud business owner of Country Quilts & City Lace) and BC, where she earned a diploma in early childcare education. In retirement, she explored her artistic nature with fabric and colour, and had a personal business card that read, "Peg Powers, Serious Knitter." She loved flowers, nature, peace, and beauty, and deeply valued her friends and family. ... Friends are invited to a service to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Open Door Spiritualist Sanctuary, 1600 Cook St., Victoria. Condolences may be made by visiting







