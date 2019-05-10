POWERS, Peggy Annetta Helen Passed away peacefully and on her own terms on 6 May 2019 at the age of 83 years, surrounded by love. She is remembered by her loving family: 3 sons David Zryd (Nancy Wilmot), Michael Zryd (Tess Takahashi), and Bob Zryd (Sally Cowan), 2 sisters Pat Calveley (George) and Fran Talbot and close cousin Frank Misurka (Ann), 4 grandchildren (Jonah, Annie, Will, Adrian), and numerous other relatives and friends. She was widowed at 21 when her first husband, Ron Taylor, a bush pilot and father to David, was killed in a plane crash. Peg was a forthright independent spirit. A Winnipeg girl, she started her family in Churchill, MN, and lived in Nova Scotia, Calgary (proud business owner of Country Quilts & City Lace) and BC, where she earned a diploma in early childcare education. In retirement, she explored her artistic nature with fabric and colour, and had a personal business card that read, "Peg Powers, Serious Knitter." She loved flowers, nature, peace, and beauty, and deeply valued her friends and family. ... Friends are invited to a service to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Open Door Spiritualist Sanctuary, 1600 Cook St., Victoria. Condolences may be made by visiting www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 12, 2019