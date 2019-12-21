Born in Wales, Peggy moved with her family to Drumheller, Alberta at the age of two years. She spent much of her youth in Calgary, where she met and married her husband Fred in 1944. They lived many places in Canada, as well as being stationed in Europe with the RCAF. Fred passed away in Victoria in 1986 and in 1996 Peggy moved to Salt Spring Island to join her family here.



As part of her ongoing community involvement, Peggy was the one of first leaders of the newly established Sparks, of the Girl Guides of Canada. She continued on Salt Spring as much as possible as a member of the Trefoil Guild.



Peggy is survived by her three children, Jim Cliffe of Victoria, Janet Cliffe and Connie Wray both of Salt Spring, and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren who embrace her in their love.

