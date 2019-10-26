SULLIVAN, Peggy Susan It is with great sadness that the family of Peggy Sullivan announces her sudden passing on October 21st, 2019 after an extremely short battle with cancer. Born in Zweibruken, Germany to Captain Larry & Flo Sullivan at (3 Fighter Wing) RCAF. Known as the fiery red headed PMQ brat, Peggy leaves to mourn her parents, the love of her life Steve, three daughters Sheri, Edmonton, AB, Kelsey (Evan), Swift Current, SK, Rylie (Cory) Victoria, BC, sister Tracy (Terry) Victoria, BC, brother Kevin (Diane), Victoria, BC and his daughter Kassandra and son Patrick of Kelowna, BC, and numerous cousins on the east coast, NB, and NS. Peggy loved most outdoor activities, boating, skiing, skating, curling, camping, gardening and travelling. Indoors she loved doing crafting, quilting, knitting and she loved listening to country music. She worked most of her life for Canada Post Corporation both in Edmonton, AB and Victoria. Retiring earlier this year in May, she leaves behind many co-workers and friends. Please consider wearing bright colours especially orange to her celebration of Life which will be held at CFB Esquimalt Chief & PO's Mess, 1575 Lyall Street Esquimalt, on October 30th, 2019, 4-6 PM. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society / Hospice. Condolences may be made to: www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019