Penny Elizabeth Dunlop, survived by her loving sister Nikki, parents Judy and Guy and her dog Piper. Penny passed on June 13th after a battle with ovarian cancer. She left with grace and dignity just the way she envisioned it. Penny was born in Victoria and graduated Esquimalt High and attended U Vic. Penny's sweet soul touched the heart's of all of those she came in contact with. Penny will be missed by many, she will be held in our hearts forever.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 21, 2019