1/
Percy LAZARZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy Lazarz passed away on September 22, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital at the age of 85.

Born in Clyde, Alberta, at the age of 19, Percy came to Saanichton, to work on a mink ranch, eventually operating his own ranch for 23 years.

He was a member of Central Saanich Council for 13 years, and President of the Sidney Rotary Club and later the Brentwood Bay Rotary Club. Percy was an umpire for Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He was also very involved in many other community affairs, including auctioneer for the Saanich Fair.

Predeceased by his son Darcy, his parents Stanley and Julia Lazarz, and his brother Allen Lazarz.

Percy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol, children David (Jenny), Debra (Gary) and Dennis, grandchildren Alexander, Nicholas, Carmen (Gord), Matthew (Heather), Brandie (Morgan), Stephanie and Samantha, and 4 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family service only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved