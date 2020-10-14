Percy Lazarz passed away on September 22, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital at the age of 85.



Born in Clyde, Alberta, at the age of 19, Percy came to Saanichton, to work on a mink ranch, eventually operating his own ranch for 23 years.



He was a member of Central Saanich Council for 13 years, and President of the Sidney Rotary Club and later the Brentwood Bay Rotary Club. Percy was an umpire for Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He was also very involved in many other community affairs, including auctioneer for the Saanich Fair.



Predeceased by his son Darcy, his parents Stanley and Julia Lazarz, and his brother Allen Lazarz.



Percy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol, children David (Jenny), Debra (Gary) and Dennis, grandchildren Alexander, Nicholas, Carmen (Gord), Matthew (Heather), Brandie (Morgan), Stephanie and Samantha, and 4 great grandchildren.



Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family service only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store