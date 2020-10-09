Percy passed away peacefully at home after a courageous struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (Rae). Survived by his wife Margaret, his children Perry (Sue), Ron (Nadine), Jo-Ann Saville (Doug), Larry (Judy), Helen, Greg (Kathy), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Percy was deeply loved and will be missed dearly.



Percy was born in a log cabin on the farm his Grandfather, Percy Criddle homesteaded in 1881 in Manitoba. He farmed until joining the RCAF and becoming a pilot during WWII. He then attended the University of Manitoba where he met his future wife Rae Milligan. They married in 1950 and continued to manage the family farm until 1960. The homestead was sold and the family, including Percy's father (Stuart), his aunt (Maida), and uncle (Evelyn), moved to North Saanich. Percy and Rae designed and created Glen Meadows Golf & Country Club where four generations worked to grow and maintain the club. Percy and Rae took great pride in creating a social hub for the community for over fifty years. Percy was kind and generous to all and greatly admired.



Sadly, Rae unexpectedly passed away in 1985. Percy was fortunate to find comfort in an old-time friend, Margaret. They were happily married for the remainder of his life.



Sincere appreciation to Dr J Phillips who supported the family throughout Percy's illness. Also special thanks to all the VIHA caregivers, staff, and nurses, and to the Victoria Hospice Team.



Service will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are once again permitted.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Percy's memory to either the Victoria Hospitals Foundation Cancer Care or to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.



