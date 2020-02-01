EVANS, Perry Dean November 16, 1958 - January 21, 2020 Perry was born in San Francisco and lived his life in Victoria, BC. His warm smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by his children Amanda and Perry Jr., his grandchildren, his mother Jeanette Barrett and father Maurice Barrett. He leaves his brothers David, Johnny, Todd, Moki with heavy hearts. He has extensive Evans family in Texas, San Francisco and family in greater parts of Southern Vancouver Island. He is predeceased by sister Enola and his dad James Bo Evans, his late grandparents Julia Paul (George), and Jean Baptiste Paul (Chief Thunderbird). He never hesitated to share an "I love you," with his family and friends. Perry fought professionally in boxing and excelled in his athleticism. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am at Tsartlip Shaker Church. A celebration of life for Perry will be on February 29th at the VLOUNGE.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020