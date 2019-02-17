LAFORTUNE, Perry Jr (Bam Bam) Passed suddenly February 13, 2019. Survived by parents Perry (Roberta) & Annabel, spouse Abigail, sisters Cristen (Joel), Danielle (Doug) brother Stephen (Tracy), grandparents Henry & Myra Thomas, many relatives and friends throughout BC. Bam Bam was known for his unique sense of humor, loyalty to community by contributing his traditional ways of hunting, fishing, wood cutting; he carried his ways with never any doubt or requests for payment. A strong protector of family, Bam Bam was cherished for his kindness and giving nature. He will be fondly remembered by those special friends he fished, hunted and played sports with, and by those who often listened to his wild stories; he loved to make people laugh. Prayers 7pm February 17. Funeral 9:30am February 18. Both at Tsawout Assembly of Praise Church. Burial Tsawout Cemetery. Luncheon to Follow at the Tsawout Gymnasium.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019