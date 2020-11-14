Passed away suddenly at home in Victoria of natural causes. He was predeceased by his father, Hubert Peate Clowes and his mother Betty Bell. Survived by his 3 adult children, Tristan, Bailee and Tiffany and his siblings Diane (Mal) Cummings of Sooke and Rick Clowes of Florida. Peter grew up in Sooke attending Sooke Elementary and Shawnigan Lake schools. He became a pilot and flew Twin Otters and Beavers all across Canada and retired back in Victoria. He had many friends and will be sadly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store