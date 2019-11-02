Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Anthony DeGreef. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Obituary

DeGREEF, Peter Anthony January 18, 1945 - October 16, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Dad passed away peacefully, with his wife and his nurse Brandon by his side, on October 16th, 2019. Peter was born on January 18th, 1945 in Hilversum, Netherlands. He came to Canada at the age of three with his parents, Johan and Maria and his baby brother Willem. Peter was a wonderful son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He excelled at his profession as a Commercial Fisherman and passed down his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing provider for his family and his love and pride for them was very evident in his devotion to them. He is now in Heaven with his parents and his baby grandson Peter. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Edith, his children, Christina, James, and Joanna, their spouses Josie and Gord, his grandchildren, Noah, Annika, Scott, Joseph, Sebastian, Jaimee and Minna, his brother Bill, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and their children...he touched so many lives. As an extremely generous, sensitive, caring and honest man, he will be very much missed. We would also like to give a special thank you to our Dad's two amazing and dedicated nurses, Brandon and Bryan. You two helped us more than you know and became like part of the family. Thank you so much. A public service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood, BC) on November 9th at 11:30am with a reception to follow. Please come celebrate his life with us.







DeGREEF, Peter Anthony January 18, 1945 - October 16, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Dad passed away peacefully, with his wife and his nurse Brandon by his side, on October 16th, 2019. Peter was born on January 18th, 1945 in Hilversum, Netherlands. He came to Canada at the age of three with his parents, Johan and Maria and his baby brother Willem. Peter was a wonderful son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He excelled at his profession as a Commercial Fisherman and passed down his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing provider for his family and his love and pride for them was very evident in his devotion to them. He is now in Heaven with his parents and his baby grandson Peter. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Edith, his children, Christina, James, and Joanna, their spouses Josie and Gord, his grandchildren, Noah, Annika, Scott, Joseph, Sebastian, Jaimee and Minna, his brother Bill, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and their children...he touched so many lives. As an extremely generous, sensitive, caring and honest man, he will be very much missed. We would also like to give a special thank you to our Dad's two amazing and dedicated nurses, Brandon and Bryan. You two helped us more than you know and became like part of the family. Thank you so much. A public service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood, BC) on November 9th at 11:30am with a reception to follow. Please come celebrate his life with us. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close