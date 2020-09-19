We are devastated to announce the passing of Peter Lloyd. He will be desperately missed by his family and friends.



He was a wonderful father to Chris, Alison and Penny; caring father-in-law to Stephanie, Tim and Shane; and devoted grandparent to Zoe, Avery, Caden, Gabey, George and Charlie. Peter had a monumental impact on the lives of his children and was a devoted husband, travel partner and soulmate to his wife Gwen. He had many good friends who loved and cherished him and was known for his sense of humour, passion for life and exuberance.



Born in Oxford, England to William Orlando Lloyd and Patricia Emily Elizabeth King, Peter attended Reading School for Boys. He became a chartered accountant and married Gwendoline Alice Jefferis on April 2, 1966. They moved to Kenya and settled in Vancouver and then on Vancouver Island.



Peter was a leader and mentor in the business community, always had something valuable to bring to the table and was known for his exceptional work in our community. He was: Founding member of Lloyd and DeBeck (1976) and then Wilson, Hayes, Lloyd and DeBeck (1978); Chairman of the board of governors of Queen Margaret’s School (1981-1991); Partner, Price Waterhouse; Senior Partner Grant Thornton (1995 – 2004); Chair of the Board and Board Member of Camosun College (2001 – 2007);Treasurer of Victoria Harbour Authority (2002 – 2006); Founding member of the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea and Chair of the Board (2006 – 2013);Member, Accounting Policy Advisory Committee, Ministry of Finance (2006 -2008); Appointed bencher on the Law Society (2008 – 2015); Member, board of advisors Monk Office Supply (2012 – 2016); Member of the Advisory Board, Redline Glass (2015 to 2020); Awarded a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.



As a family, we really knew Dad for all the time he spent with his grandchildren. Dad treasured Avery as his first grandchild, enjoyed bonding with Zoe over driving lessons, loved picking up Gabriel from sailing lessons, marvelled over Caden’s scientific brain and loved watching Charlie and George’s tennis matches and playing with them in Palm Desert. We treasure those memories.



Memorial service and celebration of life: May 15, 2021 at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. Condolences may be offered to pandglloyd@shaw.ca



