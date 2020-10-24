COY, Dr. Peter June 23, 1932 - October 17, 2020 It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of Peter, beloved husband of Jenny (63 years), father of daughters Fiona, Juliet (pre-deceased in 2016), Philippa and Rosalind, and grandfather to Genevieve, Bronwynn, Meghan and Shannon. Peter died peacefully at home, cradled with love and beautiful music. His memory will be deeply cherished and his physical presence sorely missed by his family, extended family and friends. Peter graduated in medicine from the University of Wales in Cardiff in 1956. Following a year in Cardiff, he spent three years as a medical officer in the Royal Air Force. His radiotherapy training was at the renowned Christie Hospital in Manchester England from 1960-1963. The family emigrated to Canada in 1963 when Peter was appointed staff radiotherapist at the BC Cancer Institute in Vancouver. In 1976 he was appointed director of the Victoria Cancer Clinic. He was instrumental in the establishment of Hospice Victoria and was on the board for many years. In 1997 he was awarded as an honorary life member. After his retirement in 1993 Peter volunteered for numerous organizations. As chair of the CRD Tobacco Free Task Force he was an important activist in developing the first anti smoking by laws in Canada. From October 2008-2018 he was on the board of Jenny's choir, the Victoria Philharmonic choir. Peter had many hobbies and interests. He was a creative gardener and member of the Gordon Head Garden club for years. He loved sailing and raced Cal 20's and Mini 12's from the Royal Victoria Yacht club. After purchasing a rowing shell, he could be seen perfecting his technique on Elk Lake. Late in life he took up lawn bowling, like his father before him, and he won a few competitions at the Gordon Head Lawn Bowling Club. Peter loved nature and the outdoors, and the family had many memorable camping trips and outdoor adventures. He was also an accomplished artist and took many painting courses. Although he did not play a musical instrument, he had a great love and appreciation for music and the Arts and supported his children and grandchildren in pursuing their passions. He rarely missed any of his grandchildren's shows or recitals. Peter was a man of strength, dignity, honour and compassion for humanity. He was devoted to his family, an ambassador of public health and seeker of knowledge. He will be remembered as a 'lovely man' with and infectious smile, great sense of humour and wonderful laugh. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses on 4 NORTH at the Royal Jubilee Hospital where Peter was for a week, and to the Palliative Response Care team who provided invaluable support when he came home for his final days. "What will survive of us is love" - Philip Larkin Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private cremation service and a celebration of his amazing life at a later date.







