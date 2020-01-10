Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Deurloo. View Sign Obituary

Peter passed away peacefully on the morning of December 29 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his loving wife Joyce, his deeply loved daughters, Peggy Kingcott (Gord), Sylvia Sundby (Steve), Yvonne Deis (Garry). Will also be missed greatly by grandchildren, Carlin (Lorynn), Josh, Trisha (Jordan), Tristan (Heather), Jessie (Kyle), Erik (Rachel), Chris, Johnathan (Monique), Luke, along with great-grandchildren, Caden, Landon, and Charlie Grace. He also leaves behind many relatives in the Netherlands.



Born in Ouwerkerk, the Netherlands, Peter was one of 15 siblings. Immigrating to Canada in 1951, he settled in Edmonton, AB. This is where he began his lifelong career with the bus industry, met his wife of 64 years and raised their family. He was a loyal and hardworking employee who was transferred to Victoria, BC in 1969. Peter's faith was evident through his years of service at both Central and Saanich Baptist Churches. He was a friend to many, always willing to lend a hand. He loved his garden, especially his apple trees, tulips and daffodils. Peter was known as the baker of the family, baking apple pies, cookies or a big batch of Oleballon for New Years. Peter's sense of humour was obvious, he loved practical jokes and making people laugh made him happy. He loved music, hockey, the CFL, camping and trips abroad. Even as his health deteriorated he was still ready to give you a wink or a nod. We would like to thank Selkirk Place for the compassion and kindness they showed to Peter and his family.



A Celebration of a Life well lived will be held on January 18, 2020 at 2 pm at Saanich Baptist Church 4347 Wilkinson Rd. Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Qwanoes.



Online condolences to First Memorial.

