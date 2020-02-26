AGER, Peter Donald November 21, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Peter Donald Ager beloved husband of Judith Mary Ager passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 90 years. He was a loving father to his daughters Karen, Trudi, Allison and Carolyn. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Barrie. Peter will be remembered by his incredible ability to recite most poems written by Shakespeare. He loved singing, sailing and scotch. His family will forever carry him in their hearts. May he rest in peace. Funeral service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel at 2:00PM at 1803 Quadra St., Victoria on Friday, February 28, 2020. If you wish to send a donation, please consider sending Victoria Hospice your charity donation in Peter's name.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020