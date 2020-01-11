DAVEL, Peter E. August 5, 1923 to December 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter, beloved husband, dad and oupa. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Meg, of 65 years, children Debbie (Tim) and Greg and granddaughters, Natasha (Lars) and Emily, great grandbaby, Johanna, his sister Edna in South Africa and nieces and nephews around the world. Peter was born and raised in Selukwe, Rhodesia in Southern Africa in a large family of 7 children. He fought with the Allied Forces in WWII after which he returned to Africa and studied accountancy. Still having a spirit of adventure, he set off for England and then Canada, finally ending up in Vancouver where he met his lifelong partner and kindred spirit, Meg. Before settling down, Peter and Meg spent 3 years traveling around Australia and New Zealand on a motorbike, S.E. Asia including Indonesia and Singapore and finally Ceylon and the Maldives, before returning to Africa. Once in Rhodesia Peter secured a position with NCR where he worked for 20 years, had 2 children Debbie and Greg and pursued his passion for golf and fishing. Some of our happiest family memories with Peter were the summer holidays at the Cutty Sark near Durban, S.A and fishing and camping at Lake Mcllwaine and Inyanga. In 1978 Peter moved the family to Canada to start a new life and settled in Victoria where he spent his Golden years golfing, and after retiring travelling extensively around North America and Europe with Meg. Peter will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humour and mischievous smile. You will live on in our hearts. The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful and dedicated staff at Broadmead Veteran's Memorial Lodge where Peter spent the last 3 weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Broadmead Care Society. A Celebration of Peter's life and Reception will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street, Victoria.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020