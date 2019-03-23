Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter E. HILL. View Sign

Born in Vancouver and raised in Sechelt, Peter Hill passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee in Victoria. Peter travelled the globe as a 35-year career navy man, and was a loving father and husband who is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and camping. Peter was a lifetime member and dedicated volunteer with the Royal Canadian Legion, Britannia. He served for many years as chair & volunteer for the Legion Poppy Drive in Victoria. He will be missed by many.

Born in Vancouver and raised in Sechelt, Peter Hill passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee in Victoria. Peter travelled the globe as a 35-year career navy man, and was a loving father and husband who is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and camping. Peter was a lifetime member and dedicated volunteer with the Royal Canadian Legion, Britannia. He served for many years as chair & volunteer for the Legion Poppy Drive in Victoria. He will be missed by many. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close