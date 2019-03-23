Born in Vancouver and raised in Sechelt, Peter Hill passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee in Victoria. Peter travelled the globe as a 35-year career navy man, and was a loving father and husband who is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and camping. Peter was a lifetime member and dedicated volunteer with the Royal Canadian Legion, Britannia. He served for many years as chair & volunteer for the Legion Poppy Drive in Victoria. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 23, 2019