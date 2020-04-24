Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter E. WAINWRIGHT. View Sign Obituary

Peter passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 16, 2020 at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.



He was born and raised in Holloway, London, England and was the youngest and last surviving member in a family of twelve brothers and sisters. A true Londoner, Peter and his brother Len explored the City by bus as youngsters riding all day for a penny. He experienced the bombing of London and had many stories to tell over the years. He joined the war effort early on and soon boarded a troop ship not knowing the destination to be India, then South Africa. He was away for the duration and after returning home emigrated to Canada with his new wife Jean. Landing in Halifax, they made their way across the country to Vancouver by train and finally the overnight CPR ferry to Victoria, arriving on Canada Day in 1948 with little money and no immediate place to live. With suitcases in hand they trudged up from the harbour and found a suite to rent.



Peter had several jobs and eventually a long career with the Royal Trust Company for over 30 years as property manager. At first they lived on top of the RT building in a small unused office space with fabulous views of the City. This saved them money while they built a house in the Oak Bay Village, learning many new skills the hard way. Peter always liked living in the city and travelling to new places. Over the years they took many vacations in the US and Europe and showed the grandchildren their roots in England.



Peter liked to swim at the Oak Bay pool which continued into his 90’s, and kept active by regular walking. Living at the Somerset on Dallas Rd allowed him daily walks, usually to the breakwater where he would sit and enjoy the view.



Peter is predeceased by Jean and survived by children Wendy Thompson (Lou), John (Moira), Paul (Monica), grandchildren Evan, Megan, Justin, Jessica, and great grandchildren Nixon and Thea as well as nieces and nephews in Canada , UK, and the US.



Peter will be remembered fondly and missed by all, but the memories and stories will remain with us.

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 24, 2020

