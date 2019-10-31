HEROLD, Peter Edward November 17, 1946 - October 16, 2019 Peter died peacefully in his sleep after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Alana, his brothers Mike (Sandy), and Jeff (Barb) and nieces and nephews Kristi, Sean, Dylan, Ali, Shannon, Sara, Carla, Jimmy, Veronica, Jake and Josh. Peter was taught how to play bridge by his grandmother when he was young and became a passionate, skilled and highly regarded duplicate bridge player. His significant accomplishments included victories in the Canadian National Team Championships and the Australian National Open Pairs. He was also an accomplished athlete in his youth and carried his love of sports into adulthood, winning many football, hockey and baseball pools. Peter loved his family and many friends. His sense of humour and love of life will be greatly missed. There will be no service at the request of Peter but he wanted a big party in Victoria in the spring, to be announced at a future date. Many thanks to the staff at Nanaimo General Hospital Palliative Care for their kindness and attentiveness.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019