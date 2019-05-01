Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Edward Plewes. View Sign Obituary

PLEWES, Peter Edward May 26, 1934 - April 26, 2019 Peter was born May 26, 1934 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away peacefully, in his sleep at home, on April 26, 2019. Peter was predeceased by his wife, Lena Rita Plewes (Lana) by 5 years, a loss Peter never recovered from. Peter and Lana were married in November 1954, and were approaching their 60th wedding anniversary cruise when Lana passed away suddenly in April 2014. Peter is survived by his children, Arthur (Debra), Alexa (Dale), and Perry (Angie); his grandchildren, Christopher, Carolyn, Aidan, Declan, Regan and Emma; his sister, Mary Semple and his sister-in-law, Eva Olauson with their families. Peter joined the Canadian Air Force as a teenager, working as an electronics technician and retired from the force after 20 years to work as an electrician in the private sector and at Dockyard in Victoria. Peter loved to travel with Lana and their group of friends and saw much of the world either cruising or in their search for carnival glass. While we will miss Peter, he is finally at Lana's side again. No service or flowers by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at







