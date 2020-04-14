Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter F. MCKENNA. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Francis McKenna.



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Francis McKenna.Born April 25, 1937 in Huyton with Roby, England. He served in the British Army, then qualified as a Quantity Surveyor in London. He moved to British Columbia, and spent his time working for the provincial government, also devoting much of his time to volunteer activities with his church and community. On retirement he moved to Dartmouth where he spent the rest of his life. Peter died April 8th after battling cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret, sister Mary Macklin. Survived by his loving wife Viola, children: Anne, Hilary (Brian) May, David (Theda) and grandchildren; sisters: Margot Parker, Kay (Roy) Cope, Clare (Roger) Purdue and many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all. A donation in Peter's memory can be made to a cancer charity. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 14, 2020

