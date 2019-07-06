Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter FUGLEM. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts, we announce that Peter died quickly, unexpectedly and far too early at age 64. Peter was born in Calgary and spent many happy summers with siblings and cousins in rural Alberta. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's in Forestry at the University of Alberta, then eventually headed to Victoria, BC to work for the Ministry of Forests. His 30+ year career in BC Forest Protection (Wildfire Management) included stints in Malaysia, New Zealand, Brazil, Korea to help those countries with their programs. He was honoured in 2016 with the H.W. Beall Award for 'outstanding contributions to innovation in wildfire management' at Wildland Fire Canada 2016. In his late 20's, he bought property in Victoria and built his own log house, along with his wife, Patti, and many friends. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, playing soccer with various clubs (mainly Juan de Fuca), chopping wood for firewood, woodworking, motorbiking with the guys, and always had more than a few projects on the go. Predeceased by infant son Dale. Lovingly remembered by Patti, Kai, Naomi, siblings Joan (Isaac), Mark (Glenda), Terri (Brian), mom Hope, many nieces, nephews and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at Royal Colwood Golf Club, 629 Goldstream Ave., Victoria BC at 2-4 pm on July 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either 'Power to Be' or 'Victoria General Hospital Foundation'.

