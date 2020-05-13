Peter G. Godfrey
March 10, 1970 - May 08, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of a brother, an uncle, cousin and a dear friend. We are all greatly saddened at his passing.

His love of Jesus sustained him through many trying times and he loved to pass God's Word to all.

His kindness, his loyalty to his friends and family and his great roar of laughter will always be remembered fondly by all of us who loved him.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
May 13, 2020
We will never forget his genuine love and infectious laughter
Norma
Family
