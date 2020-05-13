It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of a brother, an uncle, cousin and a dear friend. We are all greatly saddened at his passing.



His love of Jesus sustained him through many trying times and he loved to pass God's Word to all.



His kindness, his loyalty to his friends and family and his great roar of laughter will always be remembered fondly by all of us who loved him.



