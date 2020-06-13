Peter G. J. L. Giesen
It is with great sadness that we share our loss of Peter, a wonderful, kind and gentle man who left us suddenly and too soon. He passed at his home in Parksville on June 8th at 63 years young. Peter is much loved and will be deeply missed by his partner Denise, daughter Marlise (Kyle) and mother Berle.

Peter leaves behind two sisters, Ellen and Desiree; nephews Justin (Roz), Jeremy and Rhodrey; and nieces Bronwyn, Katie, Anna and Julia. He also has many warm memories of times spent with new and old friends who are sure to miss him.

Peter grew up in the Kootenays then moved to Victoria to work with BC Systems, where he was acknowledged for 30 years of service, retiring at age 55. He loved nature and was passionate about cycling, hiking and paddling. With a zest for adventure and exploring new places, he travelled across Canada, the U.S. and around the world. He was a true handyman and enjoyed building and fixing things at home and for others.

Since moving to Parksville, Peter became a Director of the Save Estuary Land Society, protecting a special wildlife area near French Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations to support this cause at www.savefrenchcreekestuaryland.ca would be very much appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
