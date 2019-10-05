MASSY, Peter Hampden June 21, 1952 - September 25, 2019 Peter passed away at home in Chilliwack on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, David Massy. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Patricia Massy, spouse Connie Larabee, daughters Candice Massy, Patricia Massy and husband Andy Igel, step-children Sarah Creighton and husband Donovan, and Scott Edwards, grandchildren Eliza Massy, Marcus Jeffrey and Rodney Creighton. Also mourning his loss are his siblings Jane, Valerie, Tony, William and Richard and their spouses as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Peter was a devoted family man and a true friend to many. He was a champion for labour rights and was vice President of Telecommunications Workers Union before his retirement in 2007 A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coast Hotel, 45920 First Avenue, Chilliwack, B.C. Donations in memory in lieu of flowers to Amnesty International.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019