Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Hampden Massy. View Sign Obituary

MASSY, Peter Hampden June 21, 1952 - September 25, 2019 Peter passed away at home in Chilliwack on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, David Massy. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Patricia Massy, spouse Connie Larabee, daughters Candice Massy, Patricia Massy and husband Andy Igel, step-children Sarah Creighton and husband Donovan, and Scott Edwards, grandchildren Eliza Massy, Marcus Jeffrey and Rodney Creighton. Also mourning his loss are his siblings Jane, Valerie, Tony, William and Richard and their spouses as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Peter was a devoted family man and a true friend to many. He was a champion for labour rights and was vice President of Telecommunications Workers Union before his retirement in 2007 A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coast Hotel, 45920 First Avenue, Chilliwack, B.C. Donations in memory in lieu of flowers to Amnesty International.





MASSY, Peter Hampden June 21, 1952 - September 25, 2019 Peter passed away at home in Chilliwack on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, David Massy. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Patricia Massy, spouse Connie Larabee, daughters Candice Massy, Patricia Massy and husband Andy Igel, step-children Sarah Creighton and husband Donovan, and Scott Edwards, grandchildren Eliza Massy, Marcus Jeffrey and Rodney Creighton. Also mourning his loss are his siblings Jane, Valerie, Tony, William and Richard and their spouses as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Peter was a devoted family man and a true friend to many. He was a champion for labour rights and was vice President of Telecommunications Workers Union before his retirement in 2007 A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coast Hotel, 45920 First Avenue, Chilliwack, B.C. Donations in memory in lieu of flowers to Amnesty International. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close