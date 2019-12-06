JACKSON, Peter Hayward September 28, 1935 - November 29, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Peter Hayward Jackson on November 29, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Peter was born on September 28, 1935 in Bangkok, Thailand to Reginald and Eunice Jackson. He will be sadly missed but always remembered by his beloved wife and friend, Laura Margaret (nee Cluett); loving son, Stephen Jackson (Angela) and cherished granddaughter, Kya Jackson. Peter will also be missed by his niece, Patrice McWilliam (Geoffrey) and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. Peter immigrated to Canada when he was five years old and was raised in Edmonton after living a short time in Montreal. He studied at Ridley College and Ohio State University. Peter and Laura were married in 1966 and lived in many cities across Canada during his successful sales and marketing career. Peter and Laura happily resided in Victoria for the past 45 years. He enjoyed retirement since 1997. Some of his favourite pastimes were golfing and fishing with his son and friends. Peter loved to read, talk, share stories and had a heart of gold. Peter and Laura also enjoyed travelling. A private family service will be held at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired, may be made to the BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8R 6V5. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019