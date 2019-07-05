CHAPMAN, Peter J. February 1939 - June 2019 Peter passed away peacefully at home on June 25. He is survived by his wife, Sue; stepchildren, Travis and Jaymie; sister, Janet; brother, David and their families. Peter was a man with many talents and interests, from athletics in his youth, dam building to Scope Photography and Imprinting and beyond. He was never hesitant to try something new and his inventive mind knew no bounds. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by family and friends. He now Rests in God's loving embrace. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 5 to July 6, 2019